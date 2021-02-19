x
Lafourche Terrebonne

Man killed in Thibodaux shooting early Friday morning

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said the shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the area near West Camelia Drive.
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in Lafourche Parish are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man early Friday morning in Thibodaux.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said the shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the area near West Camelia Drive. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man who was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Crimestoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.

