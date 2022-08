The sheriff's office said the man fired at officers and at least one officer returned fire.

CUT OFF, La. — A Port Fourchon Harbor Police officer shot and killed a person they said was involved in a domestic dispute in Cut Off Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, officers responding to a call of the dispute encountered a man who they say fired at them before an officer returned fire, killing the man.

State Police are in charge of the investigation and initially reported an officer-involved shooting in the area.