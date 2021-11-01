x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lafourche Terrebonne

Man fatally shot by Houma police, LSP investigating

The two responding officers got into some kind of physical altercation with the man, but police didn't give any details about why.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, shows a Louisiana State Police vehicle in Louisiana. New court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.” The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of Ronald Greene. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

HOUMA, La. — Houma police say an officer shot and killed a man Monday afternoon after getting into a confrontation with him, according to a report from Houma Today. 

The newspaper reports that the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Downtown Court in Houma. 

The victim's name has not been released. 

Police were reportedly called to the area for a disturbance, and encountered the male victim. The two responding officers got into some kind of physical altercation with the man, but police didn't give any details about why.

One of the officers fired his gun, fatally wounding the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

Neither officer was injured in the struggle. 

Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation, as is standard practice for a shooting by an officer in Louisiana. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

Post Ida housing issues in Terrebonne