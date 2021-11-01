Man fatally shot by Houma police, LSP investigating

The two responding officers got into some kind of physical altercation with the man, but police didn't give any details about why.

HOUMA, La. — Houma police say an officer shot and killed a man Monday afternoon after getting into a confrontation with him, according to a report from Houma Today.

The newspaper reports that the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Downtown Court in Houma.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police were reportedly called to the area for a disturbance, and encountered the male victim. The two responding officers got into some kind of physical altercation with the man, but police didn't give any details about why.

One of the officers fired his gun, fatally wounding the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Neither officer was injured in the struggle.

Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation, as is standard practice for a shooting by an officer in Louisiana.

