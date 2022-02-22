Man shot during Mardi Gras parade in Houma

NEW ORLEANS — One man was shot during a Mardi Gras parade in Houma Saturday night, according to The Houma Courier.
The victim was at the Krewe of Aquarius parade when he was shot near the corner of Main and Polk streets
Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was hospitalized and was in stable condition Monday.
"It's still under investigation and our detectives are interviewing and are trying to gather some evidence to locate the person or persons responsible," Coleman said.
No arrests have been made and police have not released a motive.
"I don't think he was actually involved in the conflict between the two parties that took place," Coleman said. "Shots were fired and he was struck. We are in the process of trying to locate those responsible."