Investigators in Thibodaux are asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly attacked a teen in a restroom last month.

Police released few details about the attack happened around 8 p.m. at a business in the 100 block of Westover Drive on Sunday, May 27. The Thibodaux Police Department shared a sketch Tuesday of a man wanted for questioning.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve collared shirt; small-framed glasses, dark-colored pants and black dress shoes. He is described as having dark hair with strands of gray throughout. He also has a beard and goatee with strands of gray.

Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Crimestoppers Bayou Region at (800) 743-7433.

