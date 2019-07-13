TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A mandatory evacuation for parts of Terrebonne Parish that was called after rising waters threatened to overtop the Lower Dularge East Levee has been lifted.

The evacuation order, which included areas along Louisiana Highway 315 and Brady Road south of the Falgout Canal, was lifted as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

“People who left yesterday are free to return to their homes and camps,” Col. Terry Daigre, TPSO Chief Deputy, said. “Our officers and inmates were among individuals who worked hard to make sure everyone would be safe, and we are proud of all they have done.”

Drivers should still use caution when passing through areas with standing water.

“Boaters as well need to take special care that wakes do not move debris or high water onto properties.,” Col. Daigre said. “We also ask all residents not to sight-see in areas where water has been high. There may still be debris, hidden by water, that could jeopardize safety.”

Terrebonne Parish emergency leaders say no homes were flooded due to the overtopping.

By Sunday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center had discontinued a tropical storm warning for the region as the storm moved inland. Forecasters say Barry will move across central and northern Louisiana and then over Arkansas on Sunday night and Monday.

