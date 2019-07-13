NEW ORLEANS — If you need help: Call 911 immediately.

A mandatory evacuation order is now in effect for all areas along Louisiana Highway 315 and Brady Road below or south of the Falgout Canal in Terrebonne Parish.

The evacuation order was called after the Lower Dularge East Levee was overtopped by rising water from Tropical Storm Barry.

Residents in the area are asked to leave the area immediately. Evacuees can take shelter at the Houma Municipal Auditorium at 880 Verret Street in Houma, but should bring food, water, bedding, baby formula and supplies to last three days.

If you can not make it to the Houma Municipal Auditorium, please call 985-873-6357.

Pets brought to the auditorium will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept there until reunited with owners.

