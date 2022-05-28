Marrero man killed in Lafourche Parish crash

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Bryan Lombas.

RACELAND, La. — The Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating an early Saturday morning crash in Raceland that claimed the life of 29-year-old Bryan Lombas of Marrero.

Police say that Lombas was traveling eastbound on Highway 182 while driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. Lombas then traveled off the roadway to the right while in a left curve.

He attempted to regain control of the Chevrolet by steering left, but overcorrected causing the vehicle to rotate, cross the centerline, and travel off the roadway to the left. The Chevrolet then overturned and struck nearby parked vehicles before coming to a stop on its roof.

Lombas was not restrained, causing him to suffer serious injuries and die on the scene. A toxicology report was taken from Lombas.