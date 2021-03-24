Middle school principal arrested after confessing to having sex with teen boy, police say

Ashleigh Landry has been booked with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A former middle school principal was arrested for allegedly having sex with a teenage boy.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's office, 44-year-old Ashleigh Landry was the principal at Lockport Middle School when she had sexual intercourse with a teen boy.

She was recently fired from the position.

The investigation began when police were made aware for inappropriate sexual text messages exchanged between Landry and the boy.

Police say Landry confessed to having sex with the teenager while being questioned by police.

Landry has been booked with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. She has since been released after posting bail in the amount of $25,000.