LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Authorities in Lafourche Parish are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said Skylor Rachal was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 leaving her East 95th Street home and walking up the street.

Rachal is described as 5'7" tall, weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, denim shorts, brown sandals and brown glasses.

Anyone with information about Rachal's whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-532-2808, or 9-1-1.

