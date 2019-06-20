CHAUVIN, La. — Deputies in Terrebonne Parish are searching for a Chauvin man reported missing earlier this week.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Jason Paul Sarchet was last seen around 5 a.m. on Monday, June 17.

Investigators say security cameras at the Clearview Mini-Mart on Highway 56 saw him walking north on the highway wearing a light blue shirt and royal blue gym shorts.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says he is reported to be disoriented at times.

Anyone with information about Sarchet's whereabouts is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-876-2500.