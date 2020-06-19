Missing shrimper found dead in Terrebonne Parish

The boat's captain told search crews they had discovered Lam was no longer on board and thought he may be in the water.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Terrebonne Parish shrimper was found dead in Lake Barre Thursday night after disappearing into the lake Wednesday.

Thinh Quoc Lam, 36, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday from the shrimp boat "Miss Sue," after going overboard.

The boat's captain told search crews they had discovered Lam was no longer on board and thought he may be in the water.

His body was found just after 5 p.m. Thursday and recovered by search crews.

The Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office is planning an autopsy, but the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that no foul play was suspected in his death.

The news of the shrimper's death comes the same day the U.S. Coast Guard began their search for another missing boater in Vermilion Bay, La.

A boat due back to shore from the bay never returned Thursday night, prompting a search in that incident. A Coast Guard helicopter soon found the boat capsized in the water, with one survivor hanging on to a nearby rig for life.

The other boater remained missing Friday morning and crews continued the search.

No further information on either of the incidents was immediately available for authorities.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.