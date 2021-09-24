Virginia Guidry is just one of thousands of people in Louisiana's Bayou parishes who lost their homes to Hurricane Ida.

MONTEGUT, La. — Virginia Guidry may have a roof over her head, but it’s not safe for her to stay in her home.

Hurricane Ida hit Montegut hard, tearing roofs off of homes, blowing away trailers destroying nearly everything they owned.

Virginia and her boyfriend, Bryant Wallis, are still staying in their flooded home even though the floor is buckling, the roof was destroyed and mold has filled their walls.

“I can’t breathe,” Guidry said. “I’ve got bronchitis and bad asthma.”

Fans set up at the door and in the spaces where windows used to be help her get through the night, but the mold and loose insulation in every room of her home has only made her conditions worse.

Guidry says she’s been in touch with FEMA, but she’s still waiting on them or the Red Cross to actually come to her neighborhood and survey their home. With how bad her cough is getting, she’s not going to wait long.

“I’m gone. I’m not going to live down here no more. I’m sorry. I can’t do it. I tried,” she said. “I love my family to death… I can’t take it no more.”

Her son is coming to take her and Wallis up to Arkansas, where they’ll start over from nothing.