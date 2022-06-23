Mother and son arrested for armed robbery in Houma

The son, a 13-year-old boy, approached the victim in a vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint.

HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department has arrested 34-year-old Laura Curtis and her 13-year-old son and has charged each with a single count of Armed Robbery.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on June 19 in the 900 block of Grand Caillou Road. Houma Police say a male victim had received a ride from a female to a location to cash a check.

While waiting in the parking lot, the 13-year-old suspect entered the vehicle and robbed the male victim at gunpoint and directed the female driver to drive him to Memory Lane. The female victim then fled on foot.

Investigators later discovered that the female driver was actually Curtis, and that the suspect was her 13-year-old son.

Curtis was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, with the aforementioned one count of Armed Robbery.