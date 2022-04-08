Motorcyclist killed in fatal Lafourche Parish crash

Dufrene was wearing a helmet, but still suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

CUT OFF, La. — A two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish has claimed the life of a 35-year-old man.

State police say that 35-year-old Rodney Dufrene of Lockport was traveling south on LA Highway 1 while riding a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja. At the same time, Selina Boudreaux of Cutoff was traveling north on LA Highway 1 in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.

Bordeaux then attempted to make a left turn onto West 57th Street, but turned into the path of Dufrene causing the motorcycle to strike her vehicle.

Dufrene was wearing a helmet, but still suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Boudreaux was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers.