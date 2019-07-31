Prosecutors are bringing additional charges against a Lafourche Parish man accused of sexually abusing minors.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Benjamin Holbert had already been arrested in April on suspicion of inappropriately touching a minor under the age of 12. He was charged with sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile after that incident but was released after posting a $10,000 bail.

After hearing about his arrest, investigators say two additional victims came forward and told detectives they had been abused two years before. Both victims were 12 at the time of the incidents.

Holbert, a resident of Larose, was arrested again on July 29 on new warrants for two charges of sexual battery and one of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He was released later that day after posting a $60,000 bail.