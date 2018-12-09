THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - A southeast Louisiana university says it has brought in its largest freshman class in more than a decade.

Nicholls State University says it has increased enrollment for its third year in a row, with 6,488 students this fall, a nearly 2 percent increase of 122 students.

The university in Thibodaux says its 1,300 first-time freshmen mark a 6.5 percent increase over 2017 - and the largest number since 2005. The class has the highest average ACT score on record for the school, with incoming students averaging more than a 22 on the college entrance exam.

Nicholls also says it has reached a record-high retention rate of freshmen from last year, topping more than 71 percent.

