Investigators believe there was no foul play in the death of a Galliano man whose body was pulled from Bayou Lafourche with his arms and legs bound with rope.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said detectives believe 69-year-old Terry Angelle’s death was “self-inflicted.”

Sunday afternoon, a resident reported seeing a body floating in the bayou near West 188th Street in Galliano. When firefighters pulled the body from the water, they found Angelle’s arms were tied to his waist with slip knots.

Detectives believe that Angelle tightened the ropes himself. A pair of scissors was found near his bike at a dock 500 feet from where his body was found. Investigators believe Angelle used the scissors to cut the rope.

“Through interviews with family and friends, detectives have found no potential motive for a murder,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “Detectives said preliminary autopsy reports revealed nothing contrary to the investigation.”

Deputies say Angelle had a cellphone, wallet and cash inside his pockets.

Detectives say Angelle had been previously admitted to a hospital for depression, but either refused or did not respond to treatment.

Webre said final autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.

