Officer arrested for battery, malfeasance in office after use of force investigation

Police did not say what he is accused of doing during the arrest, only that the arrest stemmed from a "use of force" investigation.

THIBODAUX, La. — A Thibodaux police officer has been charged with malfeasance in office, injuring public records and second degree battery after an investigation into an arrest he made.

According to Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue, 38-year-old Paul Thibodeaux violated police department policies and state criminal laws while arresting someone on Aug. 27, 2021.

Thibodeaux was booked into the Lafrouche Parish Correctional Complex and has since been released on $30,000 bond. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

“Trustworthiness is one of our core values, and a cornerstone that the culture of this agency is built upon," Chief Zeringue said. “We hope that this serves as an example that the Thibodaux Police Department will not tolerate this type of conduct and will hold ourselves accountable.”