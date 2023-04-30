One dead and one injured in Thibodaux shooting, Sheriffs say

The shooting occurred at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday in Lasseigne Road.

NEW ORLEANS — One man is dead and another man was injured in a shooting in Thibodaux that occurred around noon on Sunday, according to a press release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

The press release said that deputies responded to calls of gunshots reported in the 1300 block of Lasseigne Road in Thibodaux at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies found one man had been shot in the torso. This man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. A second man was shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital.

The press release said that no arrests have been made yet but detectives have made progress in the investigation. They will release further information later.