CUT OFF, La. -- One woman is dead and another person is seriously injured after a crash Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on LA 308 near East 70th Street.

Troopers said 26-year-old Reagan Bruce was traveling north on LA 308 in a 2013 Cadillac ATS. At some point, Bruce ran off the road to the right in a left curve. When she tried to overcorrected, she crossed the center line and hit a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by 28-year-old Stephanie Bellanger.

Bruce had her seat belt on, but troopers said she suffered serious injuries and was flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Bellanger also had her seatbelt on but suffered fatal injuries. She died at the scene of the crash.

State Police said impairment is not suspected as a factor in the wreck, however, standard toxicology tests are pending.

