One man dead after late night shooting in Raceland

NEW ORLEANS — Detectives in Lafourche Parish are investigating a shooting in Raceland that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport.
Deputies responded to a call of shots fired on St. Louis Street at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to the scene and found Stuart shot.
Medical officials pronounced him dead on the scene. Detectives eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help with the investigation. Anyone with any knowledge of this incident can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.