One man dead after late night shooting in Raceland

NEW ORLEANS — Detectives in Lafourche Parish are investigating a shooting in Raceland that killed 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired on St. Louis Street at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived to the scene and found Stuart shot.

Medical officials pronounced him dead on the scene. Detectives eventually determined that the shooting happened in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.