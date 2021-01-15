x
Pedestrian dies after struck by pickup in Lafourche Parish

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on LA Hwy 3235 just north of West 133rd Street.
GALLIANO, La. — Authorities say a 39-year-old man has died after he was struck by a pickup truck in Lafourche Parish on Thursday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on LA Hwy 3235 just north of West 133rd Street. Troopers say Brett Adams was walking in the middle of the road in a poorly lit portion of LA 3235 when he was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

State police say Adams suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

Toxicology samples were taken from Adams and the pickup driver, though troopers say the driver showed no signs of impairment. The crash remains under investigation.

