Lafourche Terrebonne

Pedestrian killed in Houma crash

The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde.
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man from Houma.

State police say a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling south on Highway 24 in the left lane near the Stadium Drive intersection Thursday at around 8:45 p.m.. Simultaneously, 58-year-old Albert Legarde was dressed in dark clothing and walked across the south lanes of Highway 24 when he was hit by the Charger.

Legarde suffered serious injuries and died as a result. The driver of the Charger was properly restrained and was not injured.

It is not believed that the driver was impaired in any way, and it is unknown if Legarde was impaired. Toxicology samples were taken from each.

