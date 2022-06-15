Pedestrian killed in Lafourche crash

The victim was an 18-year-old man.

CUT OFF, La. — Louisiana State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Cut Off that claimed the life of 18-year-old Maurice Scardino.

Police say that Scardino was walking in the southbound lane of Highway 308 when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Acadia. After hitting Scardino, the GMC traveled off the roadway to the left and hit a utility pole before coming to a stop.

Scardino was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The driver of the GMC was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered no injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Scardino and submitted for analysis. The driver of the GMC is not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample showed no alcohol.