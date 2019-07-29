THIBODAUX, La. — Police officials said Tuesday they identified the man whose body was recovered from a bayou in Thibodaux the day before.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's officials said 30-year-old Kelvin Johnson of Napoleonville was found dead in Bayou Lafourche Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials said they do not suspect foul play. An autopsy was performed Tuesday and police are waiting for the Lafourche Parish Coroner to release the official cause of Johnson's death.

LPSO officials said the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in the ongoing investigation.

The bridge over Bayou Lafourche at Tiger Drive was temporarily closed Monday police pulled the body out of the waterway.

Can't see the tweet? Click here