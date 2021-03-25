x
Police put parts of Nicholls State University on lockdown after subject barricades self in car

After someone barricaded themselves on a Louisiana college campus, local authorities worked with campus police to respond, shutting down parts of the campus.
THIBODAUX, La. — Police shut down parts of Nicholls State University campus, a charter school, and a public park after someone barricaded themselves in a car at the university.

The person police responded to barricaded themselves inside a car on Ardoyne Drive.

"Members of the Thibodaux Police Department are currently on Nicholls Campus assisting N.S.U. Police with a subject barricaded inside his vehicle on Ardoyne Drive," a statement from the Thibodaux Police Department said on Facebook. "As a safety precaution, parts of Nicholls Campus, Max Charter School and Peltier Park have been placed on lockdown."

The Thibodaux Police Department posted the statement at 9:35 a.m.

Members of WWLTV's Newsroom have reached out to Nicholls State University for more information, but they have not responded as of 10:45 a.m.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

