HOUMA, La. — Terrebonne Parish deputies are looking for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Houma who is believed to be a runaway.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a call around 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, reporting that 15-year-old Alayna Mason took her grandparents' vehicle from Thibodaux.

Around 3 a.m., it was noticed that the vehicle was missing and her grandparents were able to contact her by phone. However, she left the car at the Broadmoore Park in Houma before fleeing on foot, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office is now searching for Mason and note that anyone who is found to be hiding her may face criminal charges if they do not notify them of her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Mason is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500.