MATHEWS, La. -- A toddler appears to have drowned in a swimming pool this weekend while at a neighbor's home.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 1-year-old Riley Bourgeois and his family were at a party at a neighbor's house on June 30 when the apparent drowning occurred. Surveillance video shows Riley opening the gate to a fenced-in pool area before getting into the water.

When police arrived on the scene, bystanders were performing CPR on Riley. Deputies took over until they were able to airlift Riley to Children's Hospital in New Orleans. He passed away two days later on July 2.

Riley would have turned two on July 8, according to police.

Drowning is the suspected cause of death, but the coroner has yet to release the official cause of death.

