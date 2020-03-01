TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Police are warning people that a con artist is calling citizens, claiming to be a warrant officer, and having them make payments to avoid arrest.

"Please be aware that TPSO will not call you and warn you of an arrest warrant and will not tell you to pay money to avoid being arrested," a statement from police said. "If you have an arrest warrant, we will personally come to looking for you."

In some cases, police say the scammer is asking for gift cards as payment. Police do not accept gift cards as payment in any situation.

Officers advise that if you receive a call like this, just ignore it.