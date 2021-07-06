Raceland man dies after head-on crash in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 308 just south of Sugar Mill Drive

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 47-year-old Raceland man has died after a head-on crash in Lafourche Parish on Monday evening.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 308 just south of Sugar Mill Drive and claimed the life of Christopher Rivero. Troopers say Rivero was driving south on LA 308 in a 2006 Ford F-150 when “for reasons under investigation” the pickup drove across the centerline into the northbound lane. Rivero’s truck then struck a 2017 Ford cargo truck head-on.

State Police say Rivero was wearing a seatbelt but suffered serious injuries in the crash. The driver of the cargo truck also had moderate injuries. Both were taken to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment where Rivero later died.

Troopers say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.