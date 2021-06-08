Remains confirmed to be missing Galliano woman

Michelle Griffin had been reported missing since May 19. The remains were found on June 2.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The human remains found in a wooded area of Golden Meadow have been confirmed to be those of a missing 42-year-old Galliano woman, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said Tuesday.

Michelle Griffin had been reported missing since May 19. The remains were found on June 2 in the wooded area north of Yankee Canal, near East 178th Street, where Griffin had last been seen.