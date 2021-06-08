Remains confirmed to be missing Galliano woman

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The human remains found in a wooded area of Golden Meadow have been confirmed to be those of a missing 42-year-old Galliano woman, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said Tuesday.
Michelle Griffin had been reported missing since May 19. The remains were found on June 2 in the wooded area north of Yankee Canal, near East 178th Street, where Griffin had last been seen.
An autopsy conducted at the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the remains as Griffin's. An investigation into her disappearance and death is being conducted, but, at this time, no foul play is expected, according to the sheriff's office.