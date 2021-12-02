Remains found in Georgia identified as Houma man missing since 2017

Relatives said Hargrave had moved to Savannah for drug treatment and was living in a homeless shelter in 2017.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in Georgia have reportedly identified human remains found in 2018 as the body of a Houma man who had been missing since 2017.

According to a Houma Today report, Chatham County police say the remains were of 34-year-old Leroy Peter Hargrave Jr. Relatives said Hargrave had moved to Savannah for drug treatment and was living in a homeless shelter and then a house. When he stopped answering phone calls for more than a week in 2017, he was reported missing.

The report says Hargave’s remains were found in 2018 near Old Fort Jackson, downriver from Savannah. Police are still investigating how he died.

Anyone with information about the death should call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

Remains of body found in Georgia identified as Houma man missing since 2017 Police in coastal Georgia say forensic testing has identified remains found in 2018 as the body of a Houma man who had been missing since 2017. Chatham County Police said today that the remains are those of 34-year-old Leroy Peter Hargrave Jr. No cause of death has been determined.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.