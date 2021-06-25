Report: Oil field storage tank explodes near Larose

The Houma Courier reports that the first call of the fire near Catfish Lake came in around 1:15 p.m.

LAROSE, La. — An oilfield storage tank exploded near Larose Friday afternoon, leaving one person with minor injuries and several fire units responding to the scene.

The Houma Courier reports that the first call of the fire near Catfish Lake came in around 1:15 p.m.

The paper reports that one person suffered "minor injuries and burns" and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Photos and videos saw large plumes of black smoke rising into the air in the area.