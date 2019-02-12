A school bus crash closed LA Highway 1 in Cut Off Monday afternoon.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, the bus was carrying 34 children and was turning onto the highway from West 56th Street when it crashed into a ditch.

No injuries were reported and all parents were notified to come pick up their children, LPSO officials said.

Highway 1 was closed due to the single-vehicle crash, with officials estimating about 30 minutes to an hour to move the bus and reopen the road as of 4:40 p.m.

LPSO officials advised drivers to detour to LA 3235 or LA 308 during the closure.

Deputies were on the scene responding to the crash Monday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

