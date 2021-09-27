Schriever murder suspect faces additional charges for shooting at police

Patrick Waddle now faces an additional five counts of attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

SCHRIEVER, La. — A Terrebonne murder suspect is now facing additional charges for allegedly shooting at Louisiana state troopers Saturday night.

A bullet grazed one trooper's head.

"He's doing good. In fact, not long after he arrived at the hospital, he was discharged that very night," Trooper Ross Brennan said.

Patrick Waddle, 38, is accused of firing his gun at five troopers who were searching for him after he allegedly shot into his neighbors home on Bull Run Road just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

"They saw a vehicle that matched the description that the sheriff's office gave out, they tried to stop the vehicle, as they tried to do that the driver inside, later identified as Patrick Waddle, he opened fire on our troopers," Brennan said.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, Waddle shot and killed 51 year old Lisa Eschete. Her husband, Chad Eschete, was also shot and is hospitalized in Baton Rouge according to family. He is expected to survive.