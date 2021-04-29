Seacor captain was told to sail despite severe weather, lawsuit alleges

Her account differs from that of Seacor, which said that the decision to sail on that fateful day rested solely with the ship’s captain.

COCODRIE, La. — In the latest suit filed in the case of the capsized Seacor Power vessel which has presumably taken the lives of 13 crew members – six whose bodies have been recovered and seven of who are currently missing – the wife of the deceased captain alleges that her husband was told to sail into the storm conditions.

Six crew members were rescued after the ship capsized in rough weather conditions two weeks ago.

Captain David Ledet was one of the bodies that was recovered. His wife Yvette filed the suit Wednesday against Seacor Marine and Talos Energy, the latter of which operated the oil platform where the Seacor Power was headed to set up shop.

The suit alleges that, “Despite the strong weather front and dangerous weather conditions in the Gulf of Mexico, the SEACOR POWER, at the direction and control of the defendants… left Port Fourchon, Louisiana at approximately 1:30 p.m., endangering the lives of the crew members onboard the vessel.

The suit says that at the time the ship left port, the National Weather Service had already issued several marine warnings for locations in southeast Louisiana, including Port Fourchon.

The suit claims that the events of April 13 and 14 were caused “solely and exclusively by the negligence and fault of Defendants,” for several reasons, including…