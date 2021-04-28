Search continues for the remaining 7 missing crew members on the capsized Seacor Power liftboat

"Everybody is pulling for everybody. You know it's not like one person wants to find their son over someone else. They just want them all brought home."

COCODRIE, La. — More than two weeks after the Seacor Power capsized, volunteers and family members of the missing are still searching for closure.

Scott Daspit finished up another day searching for his son and the other crew members from the sunken Seacor Power liftboat.

He said he is feeling all sorts of emotions.

"A lot of hope...a lot of ups and downs," said Scott Daspit.

A video shows Daspit wading through chest-deep water desperate to find any sign of his son, Dylan Daspit, or the six others presumed dead after the Coast Guard called off their search last week Daspit isn't the only one looking.

"Everybody is pulling for everybody. You know it's not like one person wants to find their son over someone else. They just want them all brought home," said Todd Terrell, United Cajun Navy.

Volunteers with United Cajun Navy have searched by air using seaplanes, by land with ATVs and by water with dozens of boats searching 150 miles of coastline and roughly 280 nautical miles. They've only found life jackets and other debris from the ship.



"This just shows how severe this storm was. That storm was devastating. Debris has been spread out over a hundred miles," said Todd Terrell, United Cajun Navy



The United Cajun Navy is stationed in Cocodrie at the Harbor Light Landing where dozens of volunteers and family members are meeting to help in the search. It is also where many of them wait for answers.



"You know it's tough. It's one thing to lose a loved one, to lose a son or a father or a husband but when you don't have that closure, it's like what if," said Todd Terrell, United Cajun Navy



For Daspit that search for closure continues to take its toll.