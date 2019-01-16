HOUMA, La. — A 12-year-old girl faces felony terrorizing charges after saying there was going to be a shooting at Houma Junior High School.

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said a student saw the threat via a private message on Instagram that said there was going to be a shooting and two other students were the targets.

Larpenter said deputies received several calls from frantic parents because of the threat.

Detectives reportedly tracked leads to a 7th-grade girl at Houma Jr. High School. The student was brought to the sheriff's office where investigators said she admitted to sending the message as a joke.

The girl was booked on felony terrorizing charges and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Center. She is now waiting for a bond hearing.

Detectives and patrol deputies were assigned to Houma Jr. High School Wednesday morning to make sure the school was safe before classes started.

"Parents should talk with their children on a daily basis and be aware of what they are posting on social media," Larpenter said. "This is a very serious matter that disrupts the daily operations of the school system."