Three people were arrested in Lafourche Parish after deputies say they impersonated a detective to extort a man for hundreds of dollars. Investigators say there may be more victims in this case.

According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, a man said he met 19-year-old Katie McKee on a dating site several weeks ago and met up with her. Shortly after the meeting McKee allegedly sent nude photos to the man.

Webre said the man later received a text message from a number claiming to be an LPSO detective. The message said McKee was 16-years-old and the man must bring several hundred dollars to avoid charges. The phone number was later linked to 26-year-old Jordan Tardo, deputies say. The man contacted the sheriff's office and turned over the text messages and voicemails.

Webre said the man agreed to meet with McKee at a public location on Monday, Oct. 23. Instead, deputies took McKee and Tardo into custody. Deputies also searched a nearby home and found Tardo's brother, 27-year-old James Tardo in possession of the cell phone used in the alleged extortion.

McKee and the Tardo brothers were booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. They were charged with extortion and false personation of a peace officer. McKee's bond was set at $40,000. The bond for both brothers was set at $200,000.

Investigators say the Tardo brothers have an extensive criminal history and have been arrested more than a dozen times in Lafourche Parish for various crimes. Detectives say it is possible that there are other victims that were involved in similar scams by McKee and the Tardo brothers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-532-4326.

