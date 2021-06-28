Shooting at Houma splash party leaves 19-year-old dead

According to the Houma Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on 2600 block of Issac Street.

HOUMA, La. — Authorities say a 19-year-old has died after he was shot several times at a “splash” party in Houma on Saturday.

According to the Houma Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on 2600 block of Issac Street. Investigators say that several people were attending the splash party, and several shots were fired as the crowd was dispersing.

Police say Emmitt Carr Jr. was struck multiple times by gunfire. Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment. He had to be moved to an out-of-town hospital for more treatment where he later died on Sunday, police say.

Anyone who attended the splash party or knows information about the shooting is asked to call the Houma Police Department. They can also report a tip anonymously to Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org.