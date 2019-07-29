HOUMA, La. — Gunshots rang out and one man was shot in downtown Houma on Sunday night at the end of the second annual Juice Fest music festival.

Houma Police Sgt. Travis Theriot said the shooting took place on Goode Street near the intersection with West Main Street.

As of 10 p.m., Theriot said police are not releasing any information about the victim or a suspect.

“The investigation is extremely early,” he said.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His status and the severity of his injuries were not known, said Theriot.

The music festival was expected to end around 9:30 p.m. but ended about 20 minutes early.

In its second year, the music festival is a free, local effort to showcase talent in the community, offer food and promote inclusion. The first Juice Fest was held without incident.

“This is not what I stand for, this is not what this is about,” said organizer Justin Patterson, also known as DeeJay Juice.

During the 4-hour event, Patterson gave away backpacks filled with school supplies and plans to give all of the money raised to a couple of Terrebonne Parish’s schools.

Patterson said he was disappointed by the violence shown by a few people at the event, saying they had “no respect” for the event’s purpose and the effort that went into organizing it.

He had just ended the event and called for people to help pick up trash when he saw people in the crowd go running.

He said the event had faced criticism during the planning phases and worried this could be the end of Juice Fest.

“This creates a case for the negativity,” he said. “They will not let me do this again, and it’s so heartbreaking.”

Patterson said he’d been flooded with messages of support for the event after the shooting took place from people who knew that the event was meant to celebrate unity in a family-friendly environment.

“I know without a doubt that everybody is upset because they know how much work was put into this,” he said.

Police said more information about the shooting wouldn’t be available until Monday.

---

