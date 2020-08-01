GALLIANO, La. — Update : The missing person was found safe, Lafourche Parish sheriff's officials said around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Original story below

---

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find an 87-year-old woman reported missing early Wednesday morning.

87-year-old Clauodet Duet suffers from Alzheimer's disease and reportedly left her Galliano home Wednesday around 1:15 a.m. onto West 177th Street.

She has not been heard from or seen since, sheriff's officials were told.

Duet left wearing only a blue flannel nightgown and black socks.

She's described as 5'2" tall and weighs about 165 pounds. She has gray hair.

Anyone with information on Duet's location is asked to call the LPSO at 985-532-2808 or dial 911.

