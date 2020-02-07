Small plane makes landing on highway in Lafourche Thursday morning

The truck driver - and the plane's pilot - both seemed to do a remarkable job of staying composed given the unusual situation.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Chalk this one up in the 'You don't see this every day file.'

A truck driver for Breaux Petroleum was on his run Thursday morning around 8 a.m. on LA 3235 in Lafourche Parish when a small plane, presumably in need of making an emergency landing, passed over the truck and made a clean landing on the highway.

The truck driver - and the plane's pilot - both seemed to do a remarkable job of staying composed given the unusual situation.