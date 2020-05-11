South Lafourche High School shifts to virtual learning due to COVID-19 cases

The school did not say how many people are infected or if those infected are students, teachers or staff.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — South Lafourche High School is moving to virtual learning after multiple cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the school.

Virtual learning will remain in effect until after Thanksgiving, according to school officials.

The school did not say how many people are infected or if those infected are students, teachers or staff.

The school will undergo a deep clean while students are learning from home.

Officials have not made a decision on athletic programs yet.