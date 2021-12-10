Southern Lafourche works to reopen schools next week

School leaders are confident schools will reopen Monday despite some schools recently getting electricity.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida impacted several schools in Southern Lafourche Parish.

Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin toured several schools in southern Lafourche parish and says Hurricane Ida caused significant damage.

School leaders said contractors are working to ensure schools can reopen on Monday, October 18th.

Part of the delay is that some schools do not have an HVAC system ready because parts of the ceiling fell and needed to be replaced.

Some schools recently regained their power late last week.

Superintendent Martin says if parents have any issues trying to get their child back into the school system, they should contact the school board's office to make sure they can assist any way they can.



Martin feels confident students will be back in the classroom Monday.





