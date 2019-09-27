TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Three students were arrested after a fight broke out at H.L. Bourgeois High School Thursday morning.

The fight centered around two female students, but other students joined the fray around them according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. As the school’s resource officer broke up the brawl, police say three students push a teacher to the ground and punched the them.

The teacher suffered minor injuries, according to police. No students were harmed and the resource officer was not harmed.

RELATED: 'He choked me:' Video shows officer dragging teenage girl in St. John Parish school after fight

Two students were arrested for disturbing the peace. A third student was arrested for battery on a school teacher.

RELATED: John Ehret High School principal hurt breaking up fight

Police say additional officers were assigned to the school today as a precaution.

Editor's note: A previous version of this report incorrectly said two students were arresting for "disturbing the peach." This article has been updated to reflect they were arrested for disturbing the peace.