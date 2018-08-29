RACELAND, La. -- A man is in jail after police say he shot a man who later died in a second shooting.

Sheriff Craig Webre said 50-year-old Dontrell Bryant was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was shot and killed the next day.

Deputies said just after midnight on Aug. 24, Bryant got into an argument with 38-year-old Timon Nash. Bryant reportedly pulled a gun out and fired several shots at Nash, hitting him once in the forearm.

Officials said this shooting was initially unreported to police.

The next day, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to a fatal shooting in the 200 block of Williams Street. Nash was later identified as the victim in that shooting

Deputies said Bryant was identified as a suspect in the first shooting, and turned himself into authorities Tuesday. He faces one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Officials said the investigation into the shooting that killed Nash is still under investigation.

