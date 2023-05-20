Five ejected, teen killed in Lafourche Parish crash

Destiny Borne was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A teenager was killed when five people were ejected from a vehicle in a crash in Lafourche Parish Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 3235 at the intersection with West 54th Street around 11 a.m.

Investigators said 37-year-old Mary Borne was driving south on LA Hwy 3235 in a Lincoln Navigator when for an unknown reason, she failed to yield and turned left into a Ford that was traveling north on LA 3235 in the left lane.

None of the five passengers in the Lincoln were properly restrained, and all were ejected during the crash.

17-year-old Destiny Borne suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Mary Borne, an adult passenger, and two juvenile passengers all suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were both properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries, and were also taken to the hospital.

Police say a standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.