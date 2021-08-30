TERREBONNE PARISH | Latest on power, water, roads & more

​Do you have information that should be added to this list? Email webteam@wwltv.com

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Here’s the latest information on power, curfew, water and more for Terrebonne Parish after Hurricane Ida moved through the area. Save this link and check back for updates if you live in Terrebonne Parish

Residents can return at any time but at their own risk. There is no electricity, water service is not fully functional and no hospitals are available.

► For an emergency, call 9-1-1.

► Animal-related emergencies should be made to 985-873-6357

FEMA AID

To apply for FEMA Aid:

HOT MEALS, ICE, WATER

Tarps, water and Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) are available for Terrebonne Parish residents on Thursday, Sept. 2, noon to 5 p.m and Friday, Sept. 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Front of Houma - Terrebonne Civic Center - (Ice available)

Montegut gym- (Ice available)

Front of South Terrebonne High School (Ice available)

Teche Action Clinic on Grand Caillou Rd - Ashland

Ward 7 Citizens Center - Chauvin

Dulac Fire Station

Bayou Blue Central Fire Station (Not Operational Today)

POWER

WATER

Water service is not fully functional in Terrebonne Parish.

► Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the entire parish until further notice.

WHAT'S OPEN?

For an updated list of businesses open in Jefferson Parish, click here for our #OpenNOLA list.

ROADS

CURFEW

A parish-wide curfew is in effect until further notice.

SCHOOLS

All Terrebonne Parish Public Schools are closed until further notice.

Hospitals

Both hospitals in Terrebonne are still nonoperational. The parish is trying to set up a medical until near Terrebonne General to be able to handle outpatient issues.